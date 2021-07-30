Koster at 12 against Griquas

Sean Everitt has made a few changes for the home game against the Griquas. Lourens Adriaanse will start at tighthead with Wiehahn Herbst on the bench. Sanele Nohamba and Yaw Penxe start after arriving back from the Bok camp. Promising young centre Murray Koster starts at 12. Jaden Hendrikse makes a return to the bench after serving out his ban, and Henco Venter is back in the squad.
1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Lourens Adriaanse
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Reniel Hugo
6. James Venter
7. Mpilo Gumede
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Murray Koster
13. Werner Kok
14. Yaw Penxe
15. Anthony Volmink
Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. Mzamo Majola
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Thembelani Bholi
20. Henco Venter
21. Jaden Hendrikse
22. Lionel Cronje
23. Jeremy Ward
Is Dylan Richardson injured or is he being rested? Didnt think he had a bad game last week…
Think Marnus Potgieter did well last week, feel for him