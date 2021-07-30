Koster at 12 against Griquas

Sean Everitt has made a few changes for the home game against the Griquas. Lourens Adriaanse will start at tighthead with Wiehahn Herbst on the bench. Sanele Nohamba and Yaw Penxe start after arriving back from the Bok camp. Promising young centre Murray Koster starts at 12. Jaden Hendrikse makes a return to the bench after serving out his ban, and Henco Venter is back in the squad.

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Lourens Adriaanse

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Reniel Hugo

6. James Venter

7. Mpilo Gumede

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Murray Koster

13. Werner Kok

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Mzamo Majola

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Thembelani Bholi

20. Henco Venter

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Lionel Cronje

23. Jeremy Ward