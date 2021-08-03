Bok team for decider

Cobus Reinach will start in place of the injured Faf de Klerk, while Franco Mostert will move to flank with Lood de Jager starting in the 5 jersey. The Boks will have no lock cover on the bench and has rather opted to add Morne Steyn to the bench.

Faf is a huge loss to the Boks as apart from his scrum half duties he is used as a very effective roving player in the defensive system to hassle the opposition.

I can only presume the selection of Morne Steyn has to do with having a very accurate place kicker on the bench in what promises to be a very close game.

The Lions in turn looks like they plan to run the Boks ragged by selecting players like Josh Adams and Finn Russell. Gatland had also selected Liam Williams at fullback who is a lot safer under the high ball than Hogg.

The game will be reffed by Mathieu Raynal – incidently the AR that is seen on Rassie’s video shoeing Siya Kolisi away while Jones is having a heart to heart with the other AR. We can only hope that we will see the refereeing standards of the second test as opposed to the first test.

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams, 14 Josh Adams, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Ali Price, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Courtney Lawes, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Wyn Jones

Substitutes: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Finn Russell, 23 Elliot Daly