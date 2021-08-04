Bokhoring

Bosch shifted to 15


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 4 Aug 2021 at 13:54

Lionel Cronje starts at fly half against the Bulls with Bosch moved to the fullback position. There is no backup hooker / lock on the bench with 2 props and 3 loose forwards selected. I assume Bholi will deputize at lock and Richardson will move to hooker should Van Vuuren need to be replaced.

The Sharks will have their work cut out against the Bulls and cannot afford to make the same mistakes as against Griquas.

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Dylan Richardson

7. Henco Venter

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Grant Williams

10. Lionel Cronje

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Murray Koster

13. Werner Kok

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Khwezi Mona

17. Lourens Adriaanse

18. Thembelani Bholi

19. Mpilo Gumede

20. James Venter

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Anthony Volmink


2 Comments

  • This squad has the firepower to take on any team, still feel oir scrums are vulnerable, not due to the players, more towards techniques

    Comment 1, posted at 05.08.21 06:43:25 by jdolivier
    		 

  • I’d have liked to seee Kok at 12 with Ward at 13, and then Libbok at 15.

    Comment 2, posted at 06.08.21 09:15:05 by ChrisS
