Bosch shifted to 15

Lionel Cronje starts at fly half against the Bulls with Bosch moved to the fullback position. There is no backup hooker / lock on the bench with 2 props and 3 loose forwards selected. I assume Bholi will deputize at lock and Richardson will move to hooker should Van Vuuren need to be replaced.

The Sharks will have their work cut out against the Bulls and cannot afford to make the same mistakes as against Griquas.

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Dylan Richardson

7. Henco Venter

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Grant Williams

10. Lionel Cronje

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Murray Koster

13. Werner Kok

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Khwezi Mona

17. Lourens Adriaanse

18. Thembelani Bholi

19. Mpilo Gumede

20. James Venter

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Anthony Volmink