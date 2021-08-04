Bosch shifted to 15

Lionel Cronje starts at fly half against the Bulls with Bosch moved to the fullback position. There is no backup hooker / lock on the bench with 2 props and 3 loose forwards selected. I assume Bholi will deputize at lock and Richardson will move to hooker should Van Vuuren need to be replaced.
The Sharks will have their work cut out against the Bulls and cannot afford to make the same mistakes as against Griquas.
1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Reniel Hugo
6. Dylan Richardson
7. Henco Venter
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Grant Williams
10. Lionel Cronje
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Murray Koster
13. Werner Kok
14. Yaw Penxe
15. Curwin Bosch
Replacements
16. Khwezi Mona
17. Lourens Adriaanse
18. Thembelani Bholi
19. Mpilo Gumede
20. James Venter
21. Sanele Nohamba
22. Jeremy Ward
23. Anthony Volmink
This squad has the firepower to take on any team, still feel oir scrums are vulnerable, not due to the players, more towards techniques
I’d have liked to seee Kok at 12 with Ward at 13, and then Libbok at 15.