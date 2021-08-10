Ox back for Argentina

After all the drama of the Lions series, the Boks will have just a week to prepare before facing Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Jacques Nienaber has rested a number of key players and opted to give the rest of his squad some opportunities.

Ox Nche has recovered from the neck injury caused by Tom Curry being allowed to illegally lift his legs in the scrum.

I have always been a huge fan of Frans Steyn but I would rather have seen Damian Willemse at 12 with Fassi at 15. Also a pity that RG Snyman has not been selected (unless he is not yet match fit) to give Etzebeth a break after a very physical performance against the Lions.

However it is hard to argue with a coaching team that just won a bruising battle with the best of the British Isles.

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn