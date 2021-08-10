Rotation for Pumas on Wednesday

The Sharks will have a tough week after beating the Bulls on Friday night. They will travel to Mbombela to face the Pumas on Wednesday at 14:30 and then still play the Cheetahs this coming Sunday at home. Sean Everitt has made some changes resting players like Phepsi Buthelezi, Reniel Hugo and Werner Kok.

Boeta Chamberlain starts at flyhalf with Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward re-united as centre pair. Henco Venter will captain the side from 8.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Lourens Adriaanse

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Emile van Heerden

6. Dylan Richardson

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Henco Venter (c)

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Boeta Chamberlain

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Jeandre Labuschagne

20. James Venter

21. Cameron Wright

22. Lionel Cronje

23. Marnus Potgieter