Rotation for Pumas on Wednesday

The Sharks will have a tough week after beating the Bulls on Friday night. They will travel to Mbombela to face the Pumas on Wednesday at 14:30 and then still play the Cheetahs this coming Sunday at home. Sean Everitt has made some changes resting players like Phepsi Buthelezi, Reniel Hugo and Werner Kok.
Boeta Chamberlain starts at flyhalf with Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward re-united as centre pair. Henco Venter will captain the side from 8.
1. Khwezi Mona
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Lourens Adriaanse
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Emile van Heerden
6. Dylan Richardson
7. Thembelani Bholi
8. Henco Venter (c)
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Boeta Chamberlain
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Yaw Penxe
15. Anthony Volmink
Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Khutha Mchunu
19. Jeandre Labuschagne
20. James Venter
21. Cameron Wright
22. Lionel Cronje
23. Marnus Potgieter
Happy for boeta, pumas are a tricky one this season. Hopefully the young guns make us proud