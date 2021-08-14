Bokhoring

Game on for Cheetahs


Sean Everitt has kept almost the same team that would have featured against the Pumas, with Sanele Nohamba and Khutha Mchunu dropping out of the squad, Cameron Wright starting and Marnus Potgieter swapping places with Yaw Penxe. Wiehand Herbst and Grant Williams move onto the bench

  1. Khwezi Mona
  2. Kerron van Vuuren
  3. Lourens Adriaanse
  4. Le Roux Roets
  5. Emile van Heerden
  6. Dylan Richardson
  7. Thembelani Bholi
  8. Henco Venter (c)
  9. Cameron Wright
  10. Boeta Chamberlain
  11. Thaakir Abrahams
  12. Marius Louw
  13. Jeremy Ward
  14. Marnus Potgieter
  15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements

  1. Dan Jooste
  2. Ntuthuko Mchunu
  3. Wiehahn Herbst
  4. Jeandre Labuschagne
  5. James Venter
  6. Grant Williams 
  7. Lionel Cronje
  8. Yaw Penxe

55 Comments

  • This looks like a run it from anywhere squad, should be a fun match to watch

  • Any idea where libbok is? He definitely looks good when he is on the field

  • Pleased to see Wright getting a start. He’s good enough to be a Bok.

  • Marnus potgieter out, penxe in and Koster on the bench, hamstring niggle

  • Cheetahs score first, sharks looking bewildered and unstructured

  • 7-0 cheetahs after 7 minutes

  • Sharks very sloppy, basic errors

  • Cam Wright slices through the cheetahs line, Abrahams rounds off 60m effort

  • 7-5 boeta forgot his kicking boots at home. 12 minutes

  • Sharks defend 11 phases on the goal line, great turnover.

  • Soft penalty, cheetahs lead 10-5 after 17 minutes

  • Boeta is kicking kak today, penalty for the line out on the full, missed the conversion and kickoff straight into touch, we are struggling to build momentum

  • Berry blowing ruck penalties that have the players seriously confused. 10-5 after 20 minutes. Sharks really need to be disciplined and focused or this will get ugly

  • Berry really giving us a millionth of a second to react amd just penalizes us, cheetahs getting the rub of the green currently from him

  • 13-5 after 23 minutes, really starting to look ominous.

  • Forwards maul the cheetahs 20m to score, cheetahs now being called for penalties, should be easy kick for boeta

  • 13-12 after 27 minutes

  • Boeta with excellent kick and great chase defense makes the cheetahs knock 5m from their try line infront of the posts

  • Henco venter picks up off the back of the scrum and scores 19-13 sharks after 30 minutes

  • 19-18 halftime, berry hasnt been bad, cheetahs are allowed to not roll away in rucks, no daylight and constantly offsides, he does ping us for all of that before the tackle is even completed

  • Sharks on 7 penalties already 2nd half just started, 6 of them super soft

  • Red card for potgieter for cheap shot on richardson.

  • Cam Wright scores the bonus point try, 6 players all did well with offloading in the build up. Abrahams making the cheetahs grab at air each time he touches the ball

  • 26-18 after 44 minutes

  • Berry protection for the 14 man cheetahs is pathetic. He is hunting for reasons to give them the ball

  • 26-21 sharks lead 46 minutes gone

  • Penalty count 8-3 sharks getting the worse of it, not that the cheetahs aren’t doing exactly the same things

  • Sharks maul the cheetahs 25m, they illegally sack the maul, no advantages given

  • 3rd attempt at the maul

  • Cheetahs steal the 3rd line-out, chance lost

  • Set pieces have been terrible

  • Scrums 7m out from cheetahs line, hopefully they stay disciplined on this one, we’ve lost 3 line-outs and 3 scrums so far

  • And we concede a free kick for bullshit

  • 15 minutes against 14 for 0 points scored

  • Finally the cheetahs are getting penalized, we still are making schoolboy errors

  • Maul score, kerron for his 2nd

  • Lionel on and immediately converts the try, 33-21 sharks after 60 minutes

  • Williams on for cam, Cam should get motm for his 60 minutes, man mountain today

  • Cheetahs score a try, we are absolute kak every 2nd minute

  • 14 men cheetahs actually outplaying us. Scoreboard is flattering as 3 of our tries were against the run of play. 33-26 after 65 minutes, cheetahs still in it

  • Tmo check for abrahams try of a jem ward grubber

  • Try scored, abrahams is worth his weight in gold, Mara louw kicked the grubber, correction. 38-26 after 67 minutes

  • Cheetahs starting to make errors

  • Robert Ebersohn makes his return to cheetahs rugby

  • And is welcomed back to SA rugby by Jem Ward

  • 9 minutes left and cheetahs doing g their best to slow play down

  • And we concede another silly penalty. So frustrating

  • Yellow card for henco venter, 5 minutes left

  • Another yellow card 13 sharks to finish the match

  • 6 man scrum for sharks has to hold out 5m scrum our goal line

  • Stuart the cheetahs berry keeps blowing his kak until the cheetahs gets their bonus point

  • 38-31 last minute

  • Macth concludes on a penalty, Berry really was kak 2nd half. Cheetahs concede 8 penalties on their 5m, nothing, we concede 2 for 2 yellows. Sharks win a dreadful affair

  • Only Cam, abrahams and richardson kan keep their heads up high after this, the rest were crap. Volmink and Penxe didn’t even pitch

  • @jdolivier (Comment 54) : I can understand about Wright, he’s been desperate for game time and he puts in an honest shift

