Game on for Cheetahs

Sean Everitt has kept almost the same team that would have featured against the Pumas, with Sanele Nohamba and Khutha Mchunu dropping out of the squad, Cameron Wright starting and Marnus Potgieter swapping places with Yaw Penxe. Wiehand Herbst and Grant Williams move onto the bench
- Khwezi Mona
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Lourens Adriaanse
- Le Roux Roets
- Emile van Heerden
- Dylan Richardson
- Thembelani Bholi
- Henco Venter (c)
- Cameron Wright
- Boeta Chamberlain
- Thaakir Abrahams
- Marius Louw
- Jeremy Ward
- Marnus Potgieter
- Anthony Volmink
Replacements
- Dan Jooste
- Ntuthuko Mchunu
- Wiehahn Herbst
- Jeandre Labuschagne
- James Venter
- Grant Williams
- Lionel Cronje
- Yaw Penxe
This looks like a run it from anywhere squad, should be a fun match to watch
Any idea where libbok is? He definitely looks good when he is on the field
Pleased to see Wright getting a start. He’s good enough to be a Bok.
Marnus potgieter out, penxe in and Koster on the bench, hamstring niggle
Cheetahs score first, sharks looking bewildered and unstructured
7-0 cheetahs after 7 minutes
Sharks very sloppy, basic errors
Cam Wright slices through the cheetahs line, Abrahams rounds off 60m effort
7-5 boeta forgot his kicking boots at home. 12 minutes
Sharks defend 11 phases on the goal line, great turnover.
Soft penalty, cheetahs lead 10-5 after 17 minutes
Boeta is kicking kak today, penalty for the line out on the full, missed the conversion and kickoff straight into touch, we are struggling to build momentum
Berry blowing ruck penalties that have the players seriously confused. 10-5 after 20 minutes. Sharks really need to be disciplined and focused or this will get ugly
Berry really giving us a millionth of a second to react amd just penalizes us, cheetahs getting the rub of the green currently from him
13-5 after 23 minutes, really starting to look ominous.
Forwards maul the cheetahs 20m to score, cheetahs now being called for penalties, should be easy kick for boeta
13-12 after 27 minutes
Boeta with excellent kick and great chase defense makes the cheetahs knock 5m from their try line infront of the posts
Henco venter picks up off the back of the scrum and scores 19-13 sharks after 30 minutes
19-18 halftime, berry hasnt been bad, cheetahs are allowed to not roll away in rucks, no daylight and constantly offsides, he does ping us for all of that before the tackle is even completed
Sharks on 7 penalties already 2nd half just started, 6 of them super soft
Red card for potgieter for cheap shot on richardson.
Cam Wright scores the bonus point try, 6 players all did well with offloading in the build up. Abrahams making the cheetahs grab at air each time he touches the ball
26-18 after 44 minutes
Berry protection for the 14 man cheetahs is pathetic. He is hunting for reasons to give them the ball
26-21 sharks lead 46 minutes gone
Penalty count 8-3 sharks getting the worse of it, not that the cheetahs aren’t doing exactly the same things
Sharks maul the cheetahs 25m, they illegally sack the maul, no advantages given
3rd attempt at the maul
Cheetahs steal the 3rd line-out, chance lost
Set pieces have been terrible
Scrums 7m out from cheetahs line, hopefully they stay disciplined on this one, we’ve lost 3 line-outs and 3 scrums so far
And we concede a free kick for bullshit
15 minutes against 14 for 0 points scored
Finally the cheetahs are getting penalized, we still are making schoolboy errors
Maul score, kerron for his 2nd
Lionel on and immediately converts the try, 33-21 sharks after 60 minutes
Williams on for cam, Cam should get motm for his 60 minutes, man mountain today
Cheetahs score a try, we are absolute kak every 2nd minute
14 men cheetahs actually outplaying us. Scoreboard is flattering as 3 of our tries were against the run of play. 33-26 after 65 minutes, cheetahs still in it
Tmo check for abrahams try of a jem ward grubber
Try scored, abrahams is worth his weight in gold, Mara louw kicked the grubber, correction. 38-26 after 67 minutes
Cheetahs starting to make errors
Robert Ebersohn makes his return to cheetahs rugby
And is welcomed back to SA rugby by Jem Ward
9 minutes left and cheetahs doing g their best to slow play down
And we concede another silly penalty. So frustrating
Yellow card for henco venter, 5 minutes left
Another yellow card 13 sharks to finish the match
6 man scrum for sharks has to hold out 5m scrum our goal line
Stuart the cheetahs berry keeps blowing his kak until the cheetahs gets their bonus point
38-31 last minute
Macth concludes on a penalty, Berry really was kak 2nd half. Cheetahs concede 8 penalties on their 5m, nothing, we concede 2 for 2 yellows. Sharks win a dreadful affair
Only Cam, abrahams and richardson kan keep their heads up high after this, the rest were crap. Volmink and Penxe didn’t even pitch
@jdolivier (Comment 54) : I can understand about Wright, he’s been desperate for game time and he puts in an honest shift