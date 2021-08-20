Team for the Lions

Phepsi is back to captain the Sharks on Saturday in what is IMO probably the best available loose trio for the Sharks. Grant Williams and Lionel Cronje will start with Sanele Nohamba and Boeta Chaimberlain on the bench. Le Rouw Roets has been rested and new signing Gerbrandt Grobler will take over the 4 jersey.

Khwezi Mona Dan Jooste Lourens Adriaanse Gerbrandt Grobler Emile van Heerden Dylan Richardson Henco Venter Phepsi Buthelezi (c) Grant Williams Lionel Cronje Thaakir Abrahams Marius Louw Jeremy Ward Yaw Penxe Anthony Volmink

Replacements