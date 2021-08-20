Team for the Lions

Phepsi is back to captain the Sharks on Saturday in what is IMO probably the best available loose trio for the Sharks. Grant Williams and Lionel Cronje will start with Sanele Nohamba and Boeta Chaimberlain on the bench. Le Rouw Roets has been rested and new signing Gerbrandt Grobler will take over the 4 jersey.
- Khwezi Mona
- Dan Jooste
- Lourens Adriaanse
- Gerbrandt Grobler
- Emile van Heerden
- Dylan Richardson
- Henco Venter
- Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
- Grant Williams
- Lionel Cronje
- Thaakir Abrahams
- Marius Louw
- Jeremy Ward
- Yaw Penxe
- Anthony Volmink
Replacements
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Ntuthuko Mchunu
- Wiehahn Herbst
- Thembelani Bholi
- Jeandre Labuschagne
- Sanele Nohamba
- Boeta Chamberlain
- Murray Koster
Does anyone know what happened to Ruben van Heerden? He was very good so far this season, but he just seems to have disappeared a bit.
Sharks getting hammered in the scrum
Williams draws in the Lions and offloads to Louw who scores
But then give away a penalty at the kickoff
Abrahams scores the second from a crazy pass by Cronje. Sharks putting some good attacking play together
14-0
End to end stuff
Sharks regularly turning over the Lions at rucks
Williams take another gap, offloads to Ward who offloads to Phepsi to score. Williams causes the Lions defense plenty of problems
21-0
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Sorry Louw not Ward
And the bonus point before half time as Volminck scores
28-0
Good performance overall – just the scrums a worry at times.
The Sharks are building good depth for the URC. Only concern is quality depth at prop – or we need better scrum coaching perhaps
Sharks turn over the ball on their line and score on the other side, but the Lions may have scored before the Sharks turned over the ball. However try stands – have to feel sorry for the Lions
35-0
The Lions are going to get killed in the URC
Even when the game gets scrappy the Sharks still looks good. Real synergy between the players
Lions take 58 minutes to score their first try.
Boeta on now
Nohamba breaks and scores the Sharks 6 try
Our breakdown work has done a 180. A year ago we conceded at every ruck, and got blown off our own ball. Such a change.
Playing great rugby, Williams was super and now Nohamba lightning. Shoutout to my boy Koster for coming on and setting that up.
42-7
@Here be dragons (Comment 23) : Also rate Koster – very clever player
@Bokhoring (Comment 25) : he reminds me of what we wanted Bosman to be, a powerful link player.
Abrahams is the next Kolbe – bloody hell
49-14