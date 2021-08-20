Team for the Lions

Bokhoring

20 Aug 2021

Phepsi is back to captain the Sharks on Saturday in what is IMO probably the best available loose trio for the Sharks. Grant Williams and Lionel Cronje will start with Sanele Nohamba and Boeta Chaimberlain on the bench. Le Rouw Roets has been rested and new signing Gerbrandt Grobler will take over the 4 jersey.

  1. Khwezi Mona
  2. Dan Jooste
  3. Lourens Adriaanse
  4. Gerbrandt Grobler
  5. Emile van Heerden
  6. Dylan Richardson
  7. Henco Venter
  8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
  9. Grant Williams
  10. Lionel Cronje
  11. Thaakir Abrahams
  12. Marius Louw
  13. Jeremy Ward
  14. Yaw Penxe
  15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements

  1. Kerron van Vuuren
  2. Ntuthuko Mchunu
  3. Wiehahn Herbst
  4. Thembelani Bholi
  5. Jeandre Labuschagne
  6. Sanele Nohamba
  7. Boeta Chamberlain
  8. Murray Koster

  • Does anyone know what happened to Ruben van Heerden? He was very good so far this season, but he just seems to have disappeared a bit.

    • Comment 1, posted at 20.08.21 10:03:40 by HeinF Reply
  • Sharks getting hammered in the scrum

    • Comment 2, posted at 21.08.21 14:19:07 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Williams draws in the Lions and offloads to Louw who scores

    • Comment 3, posted at 21.08.21 14:34:17 by Bokhoring Reply
  • But then give away a penalty at the kickoff

    • Comment 4, posted at 21.08.21 14:35:20 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Abrahams scores the second from a crazy pass by Cronje. Sharks putting some good attacking play together

    • Comment 5, posted at 21.08.21 14:38:12 by Bokhoring Reply
  • 14-0

    • Comment 6, posted at 21.08.21 14:38:27 by Bokhoring Reply
  • End to end stuff

    • Comment 7, posted at 21.08.21 14:46:08 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Sharks regularly turning over the Lions at rucks

    • Comment 8, posted at 21.08.21 14:46:57 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Williams take another gap, offloads to Ward who offloads to Phepsi to score. Williams causes the Lions defense plenty of problems

    • Comment 9, posted at 21.08.21 14:48:21 by Bokhoring Reply
  • 21-0

    • Comment 10, posted at 21.08.21 14:48:26 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Sorry Louw not Ward

    • Comment 11, posted at 21.08.21 14:49:22 by Bokhoring Reply
  • And the bonus point before half time as Volminck scores

    • Comment 12, posted at 21.08.21 15:00:46 by Bokhoring Reply
  • 28-0

    • Comment 13, posted at 21.08.21 15:01:35 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Good performance overall – just the scrums a worry at times.

    • Comment 14, posted at 21.08.21 15:02:48 by Bokhoring Reply
  • The Sharks are building good depth for the URC. Only concern is quality depth at prop – or we need better scrum coaching perhaps

    • Comment 15, posted at 21.08.21 15:13:07 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Sharks turn over the ball on their line and score on the other side, but the Lions may have scored before the Sharks turned over the ball. However try stands – have to feel sorry for the Lions

    • Comment 16, posted at 21.08.21 15:21:46 by Bokhoring Reply
  • 35-0

    • Comment 17, posted at 21.08.21 15:22:01 by Bokhoring Reply
  • The Lions are going to get killed in the URC

    • Comment 18, posted at 21.08.21 15:26:08 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Even when the game gets scrappy the Sharks still looks good. Real synergy between the players

    • Comment 19, posted at 21.08.21 15:28:48 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Lions take 58 minutes to score their first try.

    • Comment 20, posted at 21.08.21 15:37:52 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Boeta on now

    • Comment 21, posted at 21.08.21 15:39:19 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Nohamba breaks and scores the Sharks 6 try

    • Comment 22, posted at 21.08.21 15:44:41 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Our breakdown work has done a 180. A year ago we conceded at every ruck, and got blown off our own ball. Such a change.

    Playing great rugby, Williams was super and now Nohamba lightning. Shoutout to my boy Koster for coming on and setting that up.

    • Comment 23, posted at 21.08.21 15:45:09 by Here be dragons Reply

  • 42-7

    • Comment 24, posted at 21.08.21 15:45:25 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Here be dragons (Comment 23) : Also rate Koster – very clever player

    • Comment 25, posted at 21.08.21 15:46:06 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 25) : he reminds me of what we wanted Bosman to be, a powerful link player.

    • Comment 26, posted at 21.08.21 15:49:17 by Here be dragons Reply

  • Abrahams is the next Kolbe – bloody hell

    • Comment 27, posted at 21.08.21 15:53:49 by Bokhoring Reply
  • 49-14

    • Comment 28, posted at 21.08.21 15:54:35 by Bokhoring Reply
