Boks call on Grant Williams

Grant Williams has been called up to replace the injured Jaden Hendrikse – just reward for some excellent performances in the Currie Cup.

It is not clear how the rest of the Rugby Championship will play out, but due to Covid travel bubbles the Boks have decided to have four scrumhalves available. Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies will be available for selection soon, so it is unlikely Grant will get any game time (but you never know). The Sharks though have been left with only two experienced scrumhalves (Sanele Nohamba and Cameron Wright) to finish the Currie Cup.