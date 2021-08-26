Bokhoring

Bosch back at 15


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 26 Aug 2021 at 13:49

Sean Everitt is still rotating his players and building up a decent squad for the URC. Murray Koster and Werner Kok will face WP in the midfield while Curwin Bosch is back in the 15 jersey. Le Roux Roets adds a lot of power to the tight 5.

ChrisS – it seems the Sharks PR people read your question. An update on injured players has been posted today

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. James Venter
7. Henco Venter
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Lionel Cronje
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Murray Koster
13. Werner Kok
14. Yaw Penxe
15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. Khwezi Mona
18. Lourens Adriaanse
19. Reniel Hugo
20. Thembelani Bholi
21. Cameron Wright
22. Marius Louw
23. Anthony Volmink

Injuries

Fez Mbatha – Knee injury
Hanru Jacobs – Neck injury
Hyron Andrews – Facial fracture
Jaden Hendrikse – Undergone surgery, ankle fracture
Ruben van Heerden – Recovering from appendix surgery
Sikhumbuzo Notshe – Ruptured patella tendon.


  • Thanks for the injury update ?

    Comment 1, posted at 26.08.21 16:55:28 by ChrisS
    ChrisS
    ChrisS
    		  

  • Any idea where libbok is

    Comment 2, posted at 26.08.21 20:05:59 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Ooh yay, Marius van der westhuizen

    Comment 3, posted at 28.08.21 18:56:20 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Some blasts from the past in WP team – Deon Fourie and Juan de Jongh

    Comment 4, posted at 28.08.21 18:58:54 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks will play Griquas regardless of what happens in this match

    Comment 5, posted at 28.08.21 19:06:40 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Van Der westhuizen allows wp props to pop, penalizes us allows a tap beyond the mark and try is given. Marius 7-0 sharks after 9 minutes

    Comment 6, posted at 28.08.21 19:10:06 by jdolivier

    		 

  • WP scores the first try after taking a quick penalty at the scrum

    Comment 7, posted at 28.08.21 19:10:11 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Should have taken another scrum

    Comment 8, posted at 28.08.21 19:14:09 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 7-3

    Comment 9, posted at 28.08.21 19:14:27 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : should’ve gone for 7 agree with you

    Comment 10, posted at 28.08.21 19:14:44 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Sharks not handling the high balls well. Dan du Plessis scores his second

    Comment 11, posted at 28.08.21 19:15:56 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Great game plan we’ll kick for posts and they score the tries. hate the inconsistent performances from the squad

    Comment 12, posted at 28.08.21 19:16:20 by jdolivier

    		 

  • 14-3

    Comment 13, posted at 28.08.21 19:16:50 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks don’t need to win this game, but need to up their game.

    Comment 14, posted at 28.08.21 19:19:07 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • The general play is really ominous, looks like one of the beatings we are famous for is on the cards. I know the home home semi is final, but geez go into the playoffs with some momentum

    Comment 15, posted at 28.08.21 19:20:12 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : winning is a culture

    Comment 16, posted at 28.08.21 19:20:46 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Great try from the boys, kok smashes his opponent in midfield to set it up

    Comment 17, posted at 28.08.21 19:22:23 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Sharks hit back with a brilliant try. Crazy offload from Nohamba. Phepsi almost stuffed up by holding onto the ball too long

    Comment 18, posted at 28.08.21 19:22:50 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 16) : Champions teams never give up

    Comment 19, posted at 28.08.21 19:23:34 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 14-10 after 22

    Comment 20, posted at 28.08.21 19:23:39 by jdolivier

    		 

  • We just cannot handle the kickoffs

    Comment 21, posted at 28.08.21 19:24:14 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 19) : full agreement

    Comment 22, posted at 28.08.21 19:24:39 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Wp are offside every second movement yet we are being called on marginals. Really hate how Marius handles our matches, he actively looks at our discretions more than our opponents

    Comment 23, posted at 28.08.21 19:26:11 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Nohamba needs to work on his passing – can see why he fell down the pecking order

    Comment 24, posted at 28.08.21 19:26:55 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Have to say WP offloading very well

    Comment 25, posted at 28.08.21 19:28:08 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 25) : entertaining rugby being played

    Comment 26, posted at 28.08.21 19:29:00 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Blind justice as shield misses a sitter

    Comment 27, posted at 28.08.21 19:29:25 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Swiel

    Comment 28, posted at 28.08.21 19:30:00 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Nohamba does swipe well today. Creates a try for Phepsi

    Comment 29, posted at 28.08.21 19:33:00 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Nohamba quick tap, phepsi drags wp players over the line for a great try

    Comment 30, posted at 28.08.21 19:33:04 by jdolivier

    		 

  • 17-14 Sharks

    Comment 31, posted at 28.08.21 19:33:28 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 29) : snipe

    Comment 32, posted at 28.08.21 19:33:43 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 15-14 after 32

    Comment 33, posted at 28.08.21 19:33:53 by jdolivier

    		 

  • 17-14 apologies

    Comment 34, posted at 28.08.21 19:34:17 by jdolivier

    		 

  • And we mess up another kickoff – have not taken on cleanly

    Comment 35, posted at 28.08.21 19:34:28 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • At least Marius is consistent with penalizing not rolling away

    Comment 36, posted at 28.08.21 19:35:43 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 35) : in the players defense, it’s more wp weather tonight than kzn weather

    Comment 37, posted at 28.08.21 19:35:56 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 36) : glad to see

    Comment 38, posted at 28.08.21 19:36:14 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Up and under tactic not working for the Sharks

    Comment 39, posted at 28.08.21 19:38:12 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Cronje is having one of his bad days

    Comment 40, posted at 28.08.21 19:43:52 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Some really crap aimless kicking out of hand from the Sharks tonight

    Comment 41, posted at 28.08.21 19:45:19 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 40) : Bosch having a better one, maybe give volmink a run and Bosch at 10, or bring cam on and let nohamba go 10, he has done it before and well

    Comment 42, posted at 28.08.21 19:46:19 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Our kickoff retention remains non existent

    Comment 43, posted at 28.08.21 19:59:19 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 43) : We caught this one

    Comment 44, posted at 28.08.21 20:01:16 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Province making the ball do the work – keeping it alive brilliantly

    Comment 45, posted at 28.08.21 20:03:52 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Wp score, sharks start the 2nd like the first, clueless

    Comment 46, posted at 28.08.21 20:04:05 by jdolivier

    		 

  • 21-17 WP leads

    Comment 47, posted at 28.08.21 20:04:06 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 45) : scary to think that this same team have to battle to get a semi

    Comment 48, posted at 28.08.21 20:04:40 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 46) : We just kick the ball straight downfield and WP doing well to run it back

    Comment 49, posted at 28.08.21 20:04:55 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 49) : too true

    Comment 50, posted at 28.08.21 20:06:06 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Why do the sharks keep kicking the ball down the middle of the bloody field!

    Comment 51, posted at 28.08.21 20:07:38 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 48) : WP lost their first line props and have flanks at lock

    Comment 52, posted at 28.08.21 20:09:15 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • We should be all over this pack

    Comment 53, posted at 28.08.21 20:09:39 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 52) : my reference was to the the exciting rugby they can play, like what is on show tonight.

    Comment 54, posted at 28.08.21 20:10:16 by jdolivier

    		 

  • How is wp defending the maul legally

    Comment 55, posted at 28.08.21 20:10:39 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 55) : they’re not …beside entry and changing bind every maul

    Comment 56, posted at 28.08.21 20:12:01 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Eish

    Comment 57, posted at 28.08.21 20:12:41 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Bring cam on just to get the structure back

    Comment 58, posted at 28.08.21 20:15:52 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Brilliant kick from Bosch. Should be our ball according to the new rules?

    Comment 59, posted at 28.08.21 20:15:57 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 59) : isn’t that just for the rugby championship initially

    Comment 60, posted at 28.08.21 20:17:10 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 60) : True

    Comment 61, posted at 28.08.21 20:17:37 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Good thing this is a meaningless have for the sharks as they are really not playing well

    Comment 62, posted at 28.08.21 20:17:38 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Can’t recall the free kick for early, just a penalty. Still believe van der westhuizen is the worst ref to have when the sharks play local sides

    Comment 63, posted at 28.08.21 20:19:31 by jdolivier

    		 

  • And Mr crapman misses knock ons and we get penalized.

    Comment 64, posted at 28.08.21 20:21:00 by jdolivier

    		 

  • WP has something to play – we are just playing for the final whistle to blow

    Comment 65, posted at 28.08.21 20:21:01 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • There is absolutely no offside line for wp

    Comment 66, posted at 28.08.21 20:23:54 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Can we please scrum well

    Comment 67, posted at 28.08.21 20:25:26 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Deon Fourie was and is still a filthy player

    Comment 68, posted at 28.08.21 20:27:31 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Cam making a difference

    Comment 69, posted at 28.08.21 20:27:36 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 68) : My least favourite SA player

    Comment 70, posted at 28.08.21 20:27:55 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • We just cannot buy a try when we get into their 22

    Comment 71, posted at 28.08.21 20:29:25 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • We’ve had attacking opportunities in the wp 22 7 times now for 0 points scored.

    Comment 72, posted at 28.08.21 20:29:34 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 70) : it’s a tie between him and de jongh for me

    Comment 73, posted at 28.08.21 20:30:17 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Lionel finally finds his MOJO and penxe scores

    Comment 74, posted at 28.08.21 20:31:08 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Cronje makes up for his crap play earlier and creates a try for Penxe

    Comment 75, posted at 28.08.21 20:31:28 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 73) : De Jongh is not a dirty player though

    Comment 76, posted at 28.08.21 20:32:46 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 75) : and to prove my point fourie dives down towards him well after penxe scores

    Comment 77, posted at 28.08.21 20:32:59 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Deon Fourie is a despicable human being

    Comment 78, posted at 28.08.21 20:33:18 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 76) : nope just not a favorite

    Comment 79, posted at 28.08.21 20:33:19 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Another kickoff screwed up

    Comment 80, posted at 28.08.21 20:33:41 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • And WP scores

    Comment 81, posted at 28.08.21 20:34:17 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Wp score the possible winning try

    Comment 82, posted at 28.08.21 20:34:25 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 82) : And may have qualified for the semis

    Comment 83, posted at 28.08.21 20:35:26 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 28-24 with 4 minutes to play

    Comment 84, posted at 28.08.21 20:35:39 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 83) : against the bulls in Pretoria… So they get one more week

    Comment 85, posted at 28.08.21 20:36:05 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 85) : Yeah, Bulls pack will rip them to pieces

    Comment 86, posted at 28.08.21 20:36:31 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 83) : would be heartbreaking for a pumas team that deserves it

    Comment 87, posted at 28.08.21 20:36:32 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Well we want to lose now

    Comment 88, posted at 28.08.21 20:38:27 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Sharks tactical kicking has been appalling

    Comment 89, posted at 28.08.21 20:39:14 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • And Marius screws up the last important call of the game as per usual, such an asshole

    Comment 90, posted at 28.08.21 20:40:13 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Province knock the ball on and somehow get the scrum

    Comment 91, posted at 28.08.21 20:40:26 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • And Bosch gives the wp a semi spot

    Comment 92, posted at 28.08.21 20:43:49 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Sharks owe the pumas a huge apology

    • Comment 93, posted at 28.08.21 20:44:24 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Pathetic how 2 ar’s the tmo and the ref couldn’t spot any wp offsides the entire evening

    • Comment 94, posted at 28.08.21 20:44:27 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks actually put together some phases (why they did not try earlier no-one knows), but Van Der Merwe intercepts and scores.

    Poor performance from the Sharks, but WP has played some positive running rugby with a very good offloading game. Deserved winners

    • Comment 95, posted at 28.08.21 20:45:22 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Our approach was clear from the minute we took the penalty kick instead of giving it a go. Just wanted to get this game over and done with

    • Comment 96, posted at 28.08.21 20:46:45 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 95) : totally disagree, the played well, but they were allowed to defend offsides and the ref missed many knock ons that gave them momentum. Sharks were unfortunately the off again on again team that they usually are

    • Comment 97, posted at 28.08.21 20:47:18 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Province definitely deserved the win. They played a lot off the ball but no doubt were the better team. Sharks kicking game was shocking and they liked like a team that had nothing to play for. Would have been interesting if the bulls had lost to see if the sharks would have been sharper. As it was they couldn’t get the driving maul going and until the last minute, never tried to send it wide.

    • Comment 98, posted at 28.08.21 20:49:02 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • No wonder French players fit so well into the Sharks setup. Both teams can play absolutely brilliant rugby if they feel like turning up on the day, but then can simply go missing the next week

    • Comment 99, posted at 28.08.21 20:49:06 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Wp’s second last try came off a mistake by the reffing panel, should have been our scrum, their third try also was built off a knock by seargeal that was just left

    • Comment 100, posted at 28.08.21 20:49:44 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

