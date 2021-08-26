Bosch back at 15

Sean Everitt is still rotating his players and building up a decent squad for the URC. Murray Koster and Werner Kok will face WP in the midfield while Curwin Bosch is back in the 15 jersey. Le Roux Roets adds a lot of power to the tight 5.

ChrisS – it seems the Sharks PR people read your question. An update on injured players has been posted today

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. James Venter

7. Henco Venter

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Lionel Cronje

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Murray Koster

13. Werner Kok

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Khwezi Mona

18. Lourens Adriaanse

19. Reniel Hugo

20. Thembelani Bholi

21. Cameron Wright

22. Marius Louw

23. Anthony Volmink

Injuries

Fez Mbatha – Knee injury

Hanru Jacobs – Neck injury

Hyron Andrews – Facial fracture

Jaden Hendrikse – Undergone surgery, ankle fracture

Ruben van Heerden – Recovering from appendix surgery

Sikhumbuzo Notshe – Ruptured patella tendon.