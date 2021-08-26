Bosch back at 15

Sean Everitt is still rotating his players and building up a decent squad for the URC. Murray Koster and Werner Kok will face WP in the midfield while Curwin Bosch is back in the 15 jersey. Le Roux Roets adds a lot of power to the tight 5.
ChrisS – it seems the Sharks PR people read your question. An update on injured players has been posted today
1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. James Venter
7. Henco Venter
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Lionel Cronje
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Murray Koster
13. Werner Kok
14. Yaw Penxe
15. Curwin Bosch
Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. Khwezi Mona
18. Lourens Adriaanse
19. Reniel Hugo
20. Thembelani Bholi
21. Cameron Wright
22. Marius Louw
23. Anthony Volmink
Injuries
Fez Mbatha – Knee injury
Hanru Jacobs – Neck injury
Hyron Andrews – Facial fracture
Jaden Hendrikse – Undergone surgery, ankle fracture
Ruben van Heerden – Recovering from appendix surgery
Sikhumbuzo Notshe – Ruptured patella tendon.
Thanks for the injury update ?
Any idea where libbok is
Ooh yay, Marius van der westhuizen
Some blasts from the past in WP team – Deon Fourie and Juan de Jongh
Sharks will play Griquas regardless of what happens in this match
Van Der westhuizen allows wp props to pop, penalizes us allows a tap beyond the mark and try is given. Marius 7-0 sharks after 9 minutes
WP scores the first try after taking a quick penalty at the scrum
Should have taken another scrum
7-3
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : should’ve gone for 7 agree with you
Sharks not handling the high balls well. Dan du Plessis scores his second
Great game plan we’ll kick for posts and they score the tries. hate the inconsistent performances from the squad
14-3
Sharks don’t need to win this game, but need to up their game.
The general play is really ominous, looks like one of the beatings we are famous for is on the cards. I know the home home semi is final, but geez go into the playoffs with some momentum
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : winning is a culture
Great try from the boys, kok smashes his opponent in midfield to set it up
Sharks hit back with a brilliant try. Crazy offload from Nohamba. Phepsi almost stuffed up by holding onto the ball too long
@jdolivier (Comment 16) : Champions teams never give up
14-10 after 22
We just cannot handle the kickoffs
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : full agreement
Wp are offside every second movement yet we are being called on marginals. Really hate how Marius handles our matches, he actively looks at our discretions more than our opponents
Nohamba needs to work on his passing – can see why he fell down the pecking order
Have to say WP offloading very well
@Bokhoring (Comment 25) : entertaining rugby being played
Blind justice as shield misses a sitter
Swiel
Nohamba does swipe well today. Creates a try for Phepsi
Nohamba quick tap, phepsi drags wp players over the line for a great try
17-14 Sharks
@Bokhoring (Comment 29) : snipe
15-14 after 32
17-14 apologies
And we mess up another kickoff – have not taken on cleanly
At least Marius is consistent with penalizing not rolling away
@Bokhoring (Comment 35) : in the players defense, it’s more wp weather tonight than kzn weather
@Bokhoring (Comment 36) : glad to see
Up and under tactic not working for the Sharks
Cronje is having one of his bad days
Some really crap aimless kicking out of hand from the Sharks tonight
@Bokhoring (Comment 40) : Bosch having a better one, maybe give volmink a run and Bosch at 10, or bring cam on and let nohamba go 10, he has done it before and well
Our kickoff retention remains non existent
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : We caught this one
Province making the ball do the work – keeping it alive brilliantly
Wp score, sharks start the 2nd like the first, clueless
21-17 WP leads
@Bokhoring (Comment 45) : scary to think that this same team have to battle to get a semi
@jdolivier (Comment 46) : We just kick the ball straight downfield and WP doing well to run it back
@Bokhoring (Comment 49) : too true
Why do the sharks keep kicking the ball down the middle of the bloody field!
@jdolivier (Comment 48) : WP lost their first line props and have flanks at lock
We should be all over this pack
@Bokhoring (Comment 52) : my reference was to the the exciting rugby they can play, like what is on show tonight.
How is wp defending the maul legally
@jdolivier (Comment 55) : they’re not …beside entry and changing bind every maul
Eish
Bring cam on just to get the structure back
Brilliant kick from Bosch. Should be our ball according to the new rules?
@Bokhoring (Comment 59) : isn’t that just for the rugby championship initially
@jdolivier (Comment 60) : True
Good thing this is a meaningless have for the sharks as they are really not playing well
Can’t recall the free kick for early, just a penalty. Still believe van der westhuizen is the worst ref to have when the sharks play local sides
And Mr crapman misses knock ons and we get penalized.
WP has something to play – we are just playing for the final whistle to blow
There is absolutely no offside line for wp
Can we please scrum well
Deon Fourie was and is still a filthy player
Cam making a difference
@jdolivier (Comment 68) : My least favourite SA player
We just cannot buy a try when we get into their 22
We’ve had attacking opportunities in the wp 22 7 times now for 0 points scored.
@Bokhoring (Comment 70) : it’s a tie between him and de jongh for me
Lionel finally finds his MOJO and penxe scores
Cronje makes up for his crap play earlier and creates a try for Penxe
@jdolivier (Comment 73) : De Jongh is not a dirty player though
@Bokhoring (Comment 75) : and to prove my point fourie dives down towards him well after penxe scores
Deon Fourie is a despicable human being
@Bokhoring (Comment 76) : nope just not a favorite
Another kickoff screwed up
And WP scores
Wp score the possible winning try
@jdolivier (Comment 82) : And may have qualified for the semis
28-24 with 4 minutes to play
@Bokhoring (Comment 83) : against the bulls in Pretoria… So they get one more week
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 85) : Yeah, Bulls pack will rip them to pieces
@Bokhoring (Comment 83) : would be heartbreaking for a pumas team that deserves it
Well we want to lose now
Sharks tactical kicking has been appalling
And Marius screws up the last important call of the game as per usual, such an asshole
Province knock the ball on and somehow get the scrum
And Bosch gives the wp a semi spot
Sharks owe the pumas a huge apology
Pathetic how 2 ar’s the tmo and the ref couldn’t spot any wp offsides the entire evening
Sharks actually put together some phases (why they did not try earlier no-one knows), but Van Der Merwe intercepts and scores.
Poor performance from the Sharks, but WP has played some positive running rugby with a very good offloading game. Deserved winners
Our approach was clear from the minute we took the penalty kick instead of giving it a go. Just wanted to get this game over and done with
@Bokhoring (Comment 95) : totally disagree, the played well, but they were allowed to defend offsides and the ref missed many knock ons that gave them momentum. Sharks were unfortunately the off again on again team that they usually are
Province definitely deserved the win. They played a lot off the ball but no doubt were the better team. Sharks kicking game was shocking and they liked like a team that had nothing to play for. Would have been interesting if the bulls had lost to see if the sharks would have been sharper. As it was they couldn’t get the driving maul going and until the last minute, never tried to send it wide.
No wonder French players fit so well into the Sharks setup. Both teams can play absolutely brilliant rugby if they feel like turning up on the day, but then can simply go missing the next week
Wp’s second last try came off a mistake by the reffing panel, should have been our scrum, their third try also was built off a knock by seargeal that was just left