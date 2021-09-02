Semi-final time

Dylan Richardson is back at open-side (this is still the best available loose trio for the Sharks IMO) while Marius Louw replaces Murray Koster.
Griquas will arrive in Durban knowing that they have managed to comprehensively beat the Sharks on their home field earlier in the competition. Hopefully the loss to WP at home have shaken any complacency out of this team.
The Sharks lost the game to WP at the kickoffs. Every time they did manage to score they would meekly surrender the ball near their own 22 to WP immediately there after. The concentration levels will have to improve for this game.
1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. Dylan Richardson
7. Henco Venter
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Lionel Cronje
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Marius Louw
13. Werner Kok
14. Yaw Penxe
15. Curwin Bosch
Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. Khwezi Mona
18. Lourens Adriaanse
19. Reniel Hugo
20. Thembelani Bholi
21. Cameron Wright
22. Jeremy Ward
23. Anthony Volmink