Semi-final time

Dylan Richardson is back at open-side (this is still the best available loose trio for the Sharks IMO) while Marius Louw replaces Murray Koster.

Griquas will arrive in Durban knowing that they have managed to comprehensively beat the Sharks on their home field earlier in the competition. Hopefully the loss to WP at home have shaken any complacency out of this team.

The Sharks lost the game to WP at the kickoffs. Every time they did manage to score they would meekly surrender the ball near their own 22 to WP immediately there after. The concentration levels will have to improve for this game.

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Dylan Richardson

7. Henco Venter

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Lionel Cronje

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Marius Louw

13. Werner Kok

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Khwezi Mona

18. Lourens Adriaanse

19. Reniel Hugo

20. Thembelani Bholi

21. Cameron Wright

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Anthony Volmink