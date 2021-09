Strong Bok team for Wallabies

Cheslin Kolbe did not recover from a leg knock and has been replaced by Sbu Nkosi. Thor and Faf are back in the team. Ox has been selected as cover to Kitshoff.

Nienaber has selected 3 loosies on the bench which makes sense given that 3 locks are starting. One would expect the Aussies trying to run the Boks ragged – so that would make sense.

The Boks actually has a very poor record in Australia – so hopefully they can start changing that on Sunday

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse