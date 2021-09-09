Bokhoring

The Tank is back for Loftus


The bad news is that Cameron Wright is also out injured – the good news is that Thomas du Toit is back after being released from the Boks for personal reasons. Lucky Dlepu will make his senior debut for the Sharks.

The Bulls is missing play maker Johan Goosen due to Covid but will still be overwhelming favourites. Sharks teams in the past have beaten teams when not given a chance, but don’t bet any money you cannot lose on such an outcome. However if you have money to burn, you could cash in on 5.2 to 1 odds if the Sharks do surprise.

The Sharks need to up improve their game substantially from what they have shown in the past two weeks. Cutting down on mistakes and silly penalties and making better decisions under pressure would be a good start.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Dylan Richardson

7. Henco Venter

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Lionel Cronje

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Marius Louw

13. Werner Kok

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Thembelani Bholi

20. Reniel Hugo

21. Lucky Dlepu* (debut)

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Anthony Volmink


71 Comments

  • With those odds I was seriously thinking of putting a couple of Rand on the Sharks but the I remembered me betting on the Sharks is a sure way for them to lose! Game is going to be hard enough to win without me further stacking the odds against them! ;-P

  • Honestly, without even looking at the bulls line-up, I look at the bench for the Sharks and I don’t see game-changers. If the template follows from before, the bulls will start like a house on fire and the Sharks will end up chasing, but without the fire power to match the bulls. And in the last 5 minutes the team will start running the ball, too late to make a difference. Yes, I’ve written them off. How I hope I’m wrong.

  • My main worry is that we are going to get hammered in the first phase. Ruan Nortje cannot be far from a Bok call and is seriously good in the lineouts.

    Our scrum is also not so flash, e.g. in the WP game we had a massive weight advantage (if Supersport is to be believed) and we were scrumming against WP’s third tier props and a couple of flanks at lock – yet it was pretty even when we should have really dominated. Add Marius to the mix and even the contentious scrum penalties will go against us.

  • First time bulls touch the ball, try, 11 phases we did nothing, ooh yay

  • 5-0 after 5 minutes

    • Comment 5, posted at 11.09.21 17:08:18 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Not allowed to play a player on the ground, however Abrahams on the ground gets grabbed by his jersey and dragged 3m over touch interesting

    • Comment 6, posted at 11.09.21 17:10:47 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bosch indecisive, Ward having a very poor start.

  • That familiar shrill blast of Marius and his whistle whenever he can penalize the sharks

    • Comment 8, posted at 11.09.21 17:23:38 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bulls collapse the scrum 3 times, reset, the moment we collapse penalties

    • Comment 9, posted at 11.09.21 17:25:03 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 2 Bulls lineouts 2 tries. Midfield defense a shambles

  • 2nd attacking opportunity, bulls score, ward and kok not clicking at centre, bulls running us ragged, just walk off the field sharks, you suck

    • Comment 11, posted at 11.09.21 17:26:36 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 12-0 after 24 minutes and we will not score a single point playing the same game

    • Comment 12, posted at 11.09.21 17:27:30 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Nothing going right for the Sharks.

  • If kok gets a card, it’s over

    • Comment 14, posted at 11.09.21 17:28:52 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bulls offsides for days

  • Maul defense outstanding. Our maul also looking good

  • Exits still a problem

  • 3rd try Bulls. This is going to get ugly

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : going to get, no sir, we are at shambles

    • Comment 19, posted at 11.09.21 17:37:57 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • The Sharks are going to get killed in the URC

  • Our maul made 10m each time and we kick at posts, we’ve given up

    • Comment 21, posted at 11.09.21 17:38:24 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Marcel beating Phepsi by running over him and also making better decisions

  • Blew us immediately at the last collapse, bulls collapse again, reset, Marius is really a plonker

    • Comment 23, posted at 11.09.21 17:42:02 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Oh dear

  • Attack, useless, defense, useless. Should have rather lost to griquas

    • Comment 25, posted at 11.09.21 17:46:20 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Nortje killing us in the lineouts

  • 69% possession and you are down 19-3

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 26) : bulls jumped twice in that line out, should have been a free kick to us

    • Comment 28, posted at 11.09.21 17:47:57 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Absolutely useless with ball in hand

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : everitt at his best, no game plan, everyone running and hoping for magic, ward, usually good at defense, cost us 12 2 tries, wtf is going on at the sharks, no pride left, no character, no leaders, no effort

    • Comment 30, posted at 11.09.21 17:49:13 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • *12 points, 2 tries

    • Comment 31, posted at 11.09.21 17:49:38 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 29) : you play the way you practice. Coaching only improved the scrum

    • Comment 32, posted at 11.09.21 17:50:18 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Van der Westhuizen crap, bulls offsides almost at will, penalised once for that. But still, Sharks with 65% possession and 3 points…this is a joke.

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 26) : you can when Ure not penalised at all … Jumping across, 3 scrumhalves

  • Bring lucky on, nohamba not doing well, Murray Koster for ward also

    • Comment 35, posted at 11.09.21 18:01:28 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 22-3, pathetic

    • Comment 36, posted at 11.09.21 18:02:10 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bulls offsides at every ruck this half

    • Comment 37, posted at 11.09.21 18:04:23 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Omg how one sided can a final be

    • Comment 38, posted at 11.09.21 18:08:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Had that been a sharks player, Marius would rule that a knock on

    • Comment 39, posted at 11.09.21 18:09:26 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • That was a knockon by the bulls for that try

  • @byron (Comment 40) : bulls can’t knock before a try or be offsides, van Der westhuizen is reffing

    • Comment 41, posted at 11.09.21 18:10:41 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • How was that not a penalty for holding

  • @byron (Comment 42) : van Der westhuizen

    • Comment 43, posted at 11.09.21 18:17:15 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Penke tackled in Air

  • It’s every move now

  • This is just a joke

    • Comment 46, posted at 11.09.21 18:18:22 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • No maul called

  • If the bulls have it it’s playon

  • Penxe was 10m, kak call, again

    • Comment 49, posted at 11.09.21 18:19:58 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Well this team will reach the record books for the worst fucking performance in recorded history in a final.can everitt please just resign and leave

    • Comment 50, posted at 11.09.21 18:23:25 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Knock-on fwice

  • I have switched to a movie on Netflix. No need to torture myself

  • The tank scores off a very rare bulls mistake

    • Comment 53, posted at 11.09.21 18:31:04 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • High tackle

  • No clear release my ass

  • Can we please score 3 tries to make this resemble a contest

    • Comment 56, posted at 11.09.21 18:34:31 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 5 offsides by bulls, not called, again

    • Comment 57, posted at 11.09.21 18:39:04 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bulls remain offsides, good defense my left testicle, it’s easy to put teams under immense pressure if they have 2m less to work with

    • Comment 58, posted at 11.09.21 18:42:38 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 58) : The bulls cheat with what they can get away with…its Marius and Amy

  • Volmink butchers a certain try and kok yellow for being a shark. Kak game, kak ref,congrats bulls you had the best official and game plan today

    • Comment 60, posted at 11.09.21 18:45:53 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 59) : and they are notoriously neutral when we play

    • Comment 61, posted at 11.09.21 18:46:32 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bulls add to the agony, hopefully for the urc we have a coach, we haven’t been consistently good since plum. #everittisuseless

    • Comment 62, posted at 11.09.21 18:48:00 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • It’s a disgrace what this team was 12 months ago and how far we’ve fallen. If any player or coach mentions anything they saw as positive today, they deserve to be shot in public

    • Comment 63, posted at 11.09.21 18:49:48 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 44-10, the under 19s would have done better.

    • Comment 64, posted at 11.09.21 18:50:40 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks got rid of White when he expected the players to be professionals. He is fitting well into Bulls culture though

  • Another season another choke, can we be worse than the proteas under pressure. I understand how so many that were on this site just gave up and quit supporting this bunch. I wish you all well, God bless and goodbye. 37 years and I’m gatvol. Fuck the sharks

    • Comment 66, posted at 11.09.21 18:52:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • You have to view the season as a failure, based on the product produced by the Sharks. Have to acquire a professional coach.

  • Our new owners have their work cut out.

  • In an attempt to start a useful dialogue what happened to the team the started the 2020 SR season. Yes we’ve lost some player’s but the whole culture and game/execution seems to have gone missing. That team looked like something special and that was under Everett too. So who has some thoughts?

  • @Hulk (Comment 69) : I think we’re missing Andre Esterhuizen at 12. He created a lot more than wee realised through his ability to stay on his feet in contact and offload to a supporting runner. We’re also missing a host of first choice players:

    Reuben van Heerden
    Hyron Andrews
    James Venter
    Sikhumbuzo Notshe
    Makazole Mapimpi
    S’bu Nkosi
    Lukhanyo Am
    Ox Nche

    The loss hurts and I feel depressed this morning. I’m just trying to stay positive and focus on the experience that our second string players will have gained from this massacre. Hopefully they vow never to be on the wrong end of such a hiding again!!!

    I also hope that our new owners crack the whip and pull out all the stops to recruit the players, coaches, mental coaches, and other support staff needed to ensure that we can compete in the URC.

  • @Hulk (Comment 69) : Continuety and Match Fitness.. Everett has no idea who the first choice team should be and no real combinations have formed and this team is less fit than it should be

