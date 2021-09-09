The Tank is back for Loftus

The bad news is that Cameron Wright is also out injured – the good news is that Thomas du Toit is back after being released from the Boks for personal reasons. Lucky Dlepu will make his senior debut for the Sharks.

The Bulls is missing play maker Johan Goosen due to Covid but will still be overwhelming favourites. Sharks teams in the past have beaten teams when not given a chance, but don’t bet any money you cannot lose on such an outcome. However if you have money to burn, you could cash in on 5.2 to 1 odds if the Sharks do surprise.

The Sharks need to up improve their game substantially from what they have shown in the past two weeks. Cutting down on mistakes and silly penalties and making better decisions under pressure would be a good start.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Dylan Richardson

7. Henco Venter

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Lionel Cronje

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Marius Louw

13. Werner Kok

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Thembelani Bholi

20. Reniel Hugo

21. Lucky Dlepu* (debut)

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Anthony Volmink