The Tank is back for Loftus

The bad news is that Cameron Wright is also out injured – the good news is that Thomas du Toit is back after being released from the Boks for personal reasons. Lucky Dlepu will make his senior debut for the Sharks.
The Bulls is missing play maker Johan Goosen due to Covid but will still be overwhelming favourites. Sharks teams in the past have beaten teams when not given a chance, but don’t bet any money you cannot lose on such an outcome. However if you have money to burn, you could cash in on 5.2 to 1 odds if the Sharks do surprise.
The Sharks need to up improve their game substantially from what they have shown in the past two weeks. Cutting down on mistakes and silly penalties and making better decisions under pressure would be a good start.
1. Khwezi Mona
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. Dylan Richardson
7. Henco Venter
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Lionel Cronje
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Marius Louw
13. Werner Kok
14. Yaw Penxe
15. Curwin Bosch
Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Khutha Mchunu
19. Thembelani Bholi
20. Reniel Hugo
21. Lucky Dlepu* (debut)
22. Jeremy Ward
23. Anthony Volmink
With those odds I was seriously thinking of putting a couple of Rand on the Sharks but the I remembered me betting on the Sharks is a sure way for them to lose! Game is going to be hard enough to win without me further stacking the odds against them! ;-P
Honestly, without even looking at the bulls line-up, I look at the bench for the Sharks and I don’t see game-changers. If the template follows from before, the bulls will start like a house on fire and the Sharks will end up chasing, but without the fire power to match the bulls. And in the last 5 minutes the team will start running the ball, too late to make a difference. Yes, I’ve written them off. How I hope I’m wrong.
My main worry is that we are going to get hammered in the first phase. Ruan Nortje cannot be far from a Bok call and is seriously good in the lineouts.
Our scrum is also not so flash, e.g. in the WP game we had a massive weight advantage (if Supersport is to be believed) and we were scrumming against WP’s third tier props and a couple of flanks at lock – yet it was pretty even when we should have really dominated. Add Marius to the mix and even the contentious scrum penalties will go against us.
First time bulls touch the ball, try, 11 phases we did nothing, ooh yay
5-0 after 5 minutes
Not allowed to play a player on the ground, however Abrahams on the ground gets grabbed by his jersey and dragged 3m over touch interesting
Bosch indecisive, Ward having a very poor start.
That familiar shrill blast of Marius and his whistle whenever he can penalize the sharks
Bulls collapse the scrum 3 times, reset, the moment we collapse penalties
2 Bulls lineouts 2 tries. Midfield defense a shambles
2nd attacking opportunity, bulls score, ward and kok not clicking at centre, bulls running us ragged, just walk off the field sharks, you suck
12-0 after 24 minutes and we will not score a single point playing the same game
Nothing going right for the Sharks.
If kok gets a card, it’s over
Bulls offsides for days
Maul defense outstanding. Our maul also looking good
Exits still a problem
3rd try Bulls. This is going to get ugly
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : going to get, no sir, we are at shambles
The Sharks are going to get killed in the URC
Our maul made 10m each time and we kick at posts, we’ve given up
Marcel beating Phepsi by running over him and also making better decisions
Blew us immediately at the last collapse, bulls collapse again, reset, Marius is really a plonker
Oh dear
Attack, useless, defense, useless. Should have rather lost to griquas
Nortje killing us in the lineouts
69% possession and you are down 19-3
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : bulls jumped twice in that line out, should have been a free kick to us
Absolutely useless with ball in hand
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) : everitt at his best, no game plan, everyone running and hoping for magic, ward, usually good at defense, cost us 12 2 tries, wtf is going on at the sharks, no pride left, no character, no leaders, no effort
*12 points, 2 tries
@Bokhoring (Comment 29) : you play the way you practice. Coaching only improved the scrum
Van der Westhuizen crap, bulls offsides almost at will, penalised once for that. But still, Sharks with 65% possession and 3 points…this is a joke.
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : you can when Ure not penalised at all … Jumping across, 3 scrumhalves
Bring lucky on, nohamba not doing well, Murray Koster for ward also
22-3, pathetic
Bulls offsides at every ruck this half
Omg how one sided can a final be
Had that been a sharks player, Marius would rule that a knock on
That was a knockon by the bulls for that try
@byron (Comment 40) : bulls can’t knock before a try or be offsides, van Der westhuizen is reffing
How was that not a penalty for holding
@byron (Comment 42) : van Der westhuizen
Penke tackled in Air
It’s every move now
This is just a joke
No maul called
If the bulls have it it’s playon
Penxe was 10m, kak call, again
Well this team will reach the record books for the worst fucking performance in recorded history in a final.can everitt please just resign and leave
Knock-on fwice
I have switched to a movie on Netflix. No need to torture myself
The tank scores off a very rare bulls mistake
High tackle
No clear release my ass
Can we please score 3 tries to make this resemble a contest
5 offsides by bulls, not called, again
Bulls remain offsides, good defense my left testicle, it’s easy to put teams under immense pressure if they have 2m less to work with
@jdolivier (Comment 58) : The bulls cheat with what they can get away with…its Marius and Amy
Volmink butchers a certain try and kok yellow for being a shark. Kak game, kak ref,congrats bulls you had the best official and game plan today
@SeanJeff (Comment 59) : and they are notoriously neutral when we play
Bulls add to the agony, hopefully for the urc we have a coach, we haven’t been consistently good since plum. #everittisuseless
It’s a disgrace what this team was 12 months ago and how far we’ve fallen. If any player or coach mentions anything they saw as positive today, they deserve to be shot in public
44-10, the under 19s would have done better.
Sharks got rid of White when he expected the players to be professionals. He is fitting well into Bulls culture though
Another season another choke, can we be worse than the proteas under pressure. I understand how so many that were on this site just gave up and quit supporting this bunch. I wish you all well, God bless and goodbye. 37 years and I’m gatvol. Fuck the sharks
You have to view the season as a failure, based on the product produced by the Sharks. Have to acquire a professional coach.
Our new owners have their work cut out.
In an attempt to start a useful dialogue what happened to the team the started the 2020 SR season. Yes we’ve lost some player’s but the whole culture and game/execution seems to have gone missing. That team looked like something special and that was under Everett too. So who has some thoughts?
@Hulk (Comment 69) : I think we’re missing Andre Esterhuizen at 12. He created a lot more than wee realised through his ability to stay on his feet in contact and offload to a supporting runner. We’re also missing a host of first choice players:
Reuben van Heerden
Hyron Andrews
James Venter
Sikhumbuzo Notshe
Makazole Mapimpi
S’bu Nkosi
Lukhanyo Am
Ox Nche
The loss hurts and I feel depressed this morning. I’m just trying to stay positive and focus on the experience that our second string players will have gained from this massacre. Hopefully they vow never to be on the wrong end of such a hiding again!!!
I also hope that our new owners crack the whip and pull out all the stops to recruit the players, coaches, mental coaches, and other support staff needed to ensure that we can compete in the URC.
@Hulk (Comment 69) : Continuety and Match Fitness.. Everett has no idea who the first choice team should be and no real combinations have formed and this team is less fit than it should be