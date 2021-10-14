Sharks vs Cardiff

The Sharks managed an improved showing against the Ospreys last week although there is still a lot of room for improvement. Boeta Chamberlain had a big hand in that win and it is good to see the coach persisting with him at 10 this week. Another player I feel deserve more opportunity is Marnus Potgieter who has again been selected at 14.

Anthony Volminck moves to wing and Curwin Bosch comes back into the squad at fullback.

Hopefully the Sharks can continue with their second half showing where they shook off the nerves and scored two very good tries – the second one actually from first phase ball and some very quick hands finding the gap in the defense.

Ntuthuko Mchunu Kerron van Vuuren Thomas du Toit (v/c) Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews Dylan Richardson Henco Venter Phepsi Buthelezi (Capt) Ruan Pienaar Boeta Chamberlain Anthony Volmink Murray Koster Jeremy Ward Marnus Potgieter Curwin Bosch

Substitutes