Bokhoring

Kriel on the wing for Boks


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :End of Year Tour, Springboks on 2 Nov 2021 at 15:42

Sbu Nkosi will miss the Wales test due to having too few blank pages in his passport to get a Schengen visa (prep being done in France). He is replaced by Jesse Kriel instead of Aphelele Fassi as expected. With Damian Willemse (not a natural fullback IMO) in the 15 jersey this back three does not give me much confidence being peppered by Welsh up and unders – hopefully they surprise me.

Nienaber has selected a strong pack (and forward reserves). Herschel Jantjies has been selected to start at 9 with Cobus Reinach on the bench.

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.


Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.