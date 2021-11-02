Kriel on the wing for Boks

Sbu Nkosi will miss the Wales test due to having too few blank pages in his passport to get a Schengen visa (prep being done in France). He is replaced by Jesse Kriel instead of Aphelele Fassi as expected. With Damian Willemse (not a natural fullback IMO) in the 15 jersey this back three does not give me much confidence being peppered by Welsh up and unders – hopefully they surprise me.

Nienaber has selected a strong pack (and forward reserves). Herschel Jantjies has been selected to start at 9 with Cobus Reinach on the bench.

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.