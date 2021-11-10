Jantjies x 2 at 9 and 10

Willie le Roux comes back into the team while Elton Jantjies and Franco Mostert swap places on/from the bench with Handre Pollard and Lood de Jager. Jesse Kriel is still preferred at wing over Sbu Nkosi (who should have joined the Boks over last weekend) or even Aphelele Fassi.

The Bok forwards dominated the Welsh in the set pieces and at the contact points, but the team will have to improve their accuracy with the ball in hand against a Scotland team that managed to beat the Wallabies last week. Both scrumhalves (especially Jantjies who was really poor in this department) will have to improve their box kicking if this is going to remain the Bok primary offensive weapon.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Frans Steyn.