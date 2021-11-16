Reinach starts against England

Sbu Nkosi has certainly wasted his time flying to the UK, although Jesse Kriel had a much better game against Scotland than he did against Wales.

Reinach and Pollard start at 9 and 10, although Elton had a pretty good game once he had a scrumhalf serving the ball to him. Lood is back in the starting lineup and Mostert moves back on the bench.

The Boks will really want to win this game before taking a welcome break after probably one of the most challenging years ever.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn