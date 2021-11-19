New Sharks against Cheetahs

The Sharks will play the Cheetahs on Saturday at 2:00 in the Toyota challenge. 3 of the new recruits will feature in this match – ex-Wallaby Ben Tapuai at inside centre, OJ Noah from Samoa at flank and new prop Dian Bleuler on the bench.

Meanwhile Dylan Richardson has been named on the bench for Scotland against Japan

Sharks – 15 Rynhardt Jonker, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter (c), 7 OJ Noah, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Khuta Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Khwezi Mona.

Subs:16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Aphelele Fassi.