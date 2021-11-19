New Sharks against Cheetahs

The Sharks will play the Cheetahs on Saturday at 2:00 in the Toyota challenge. 3 of the new recruits will feature in this match – ex-Wallaby Ben Tapuai at inside centre, OJ Noah from Samoa at flank and new prop Dian Bleuler on the bench.
Meanwhile Dylan Richardson has been named on the bench for Scotland against Japan
Sharks – 15 Rynhardt Jonker, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter (c), 7 OJ Noah, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Khuta Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Khwezi Mona.
Subs:16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Aphelele Fassi.
Odd game – Pienaar playing for us on loan and Bholi, Labuschagne and Jacobs on loan I think playing for them.
Cheetahs hogging possession, sharks still lead 13-3 after 23 minutes, great running by the backline for both tries scored
Try cheetahs after the sharks fail to take the kick-off(as per usual) and play 12 phases to score in the corner
13-10 after 27 minutes
A game where forward passes dont matter it seems
Boeta kicks straight out on the restart and we’re looking like the team that didn’t want to play very quickly
@byron (Comment 5) : it’s only been 5 give rasta a chance, wink wink
13 all
Sharks are terrible today. The tight five has been poor and so there is no momentum. Boetas kick offs have also sucked and the defense is nowhere
Cheetahs score again, 20 minutes of good rugby and we’re back to the headless shit stains we were in the cc final
20 unanswered points by the cheetahs…
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 9) : I think you meant this season…………………………20-13 cheetahs lead 3 minutes before half time
Cheetahs are being allowed to seal off each and every ruck, not however why we can’t seem to tackle anything
Cheetahs score of 3 consecutive forward passes, writing is on the wall……..
*Off of
27 unanswered points
Pass from 6 in that try was forward again
But yes cheetahs have been allowed to play American football
27-13 after 43 minutes
Not a single line out has been straight by the cheetahs
Do the sharks have a captain?
Replace the tight five FFS.
Can’t even win our own line out ball 10m from cheetahs line, just picking up where we left off, as the number 1 wannabes in any tournament
Ok wish granted. Problem is the entire team has actually been poor and you can’t replace everyone
Well that’s just bullshit, not once called a skew for the cheetahs
And we go lineout again…….
Finally a yellow for the cheetahs only 7 penalties later
There is absolutely no leadership from Venter.
Very very laboured try. I guess puts the sharks back in the game
Structure seems improved with Pepsi on the field
Fassi, 3 touches, 3 errors, the problem with sitting on the sidelines for 2 months
Great counter attack and volminck scores after 60m
Andrews makes his first contribution to the game and the sharks finally score another decent try.
27 all after 62 minutes and cheetahs back to 15
No such thing as a forward pass for the cheetahs
And another forward pass from the cheetahs earns them the penalty, where are the fucking touch judges in these atrocities
Fassi 4 touches 4 errors. What a waste that he was sent on tour
What did the sharks just do there… What an abomination
And the cheetahs score off Jeremy ward deliberately giving them one for free, what a bunch of useless amateurs
I feel for Fassi. He’s having a shocker but who can blame him
9 minutes left 37-27 what a disgrace, pathetic is king at kings park
Tapuai on his debut, even though not getting any ball, the only player giving his all
Sharks with multiple opportunities close to the cheetahs line to take the lead and instead throw the game away. And to think I was actually looking forward to watching this game
Wow. Fassi…. Wow
Well let’s hope the Boks are better…
Fassi has been utter kak, an inspiration for his teammates, who are emulating him to perfection
But Rasta sees that forward pass…
And rasta calls the only forward by the sharks today, reffing has been a shit show, only overshadowed by how kak the sharks have been
And now rasta is running out the clock
Cheetahs will win, we’re fucked for the remainder of the urc, not a single issue has been improved, hoe far we have fallen the last 18 months
*how
2 minutes left 13 behind a team that have had almost no competition to train against. Everett is really proving his incompetence now, we need a coach that can think
I would agree I do not see a single positive from this game. Ironically the sharks players are winning all the money for tackles etc… They shouldn’t be rewarding the sharks for playing crap rugby
Ah Rasta is going to give them a consolation try
Ward scores the consolation try, 40-36 and absolutely nothing to feel positive about
Boeta smiling after this loss exactly points out the issues in the sharks tank, happy to lose
Nope. The only slight bonus is the sharks scored more tries. I guess they will get Thomas and Sbu back but that’s about it. What a shocker
@jdolivier (Comment 56) : Boetas chip and grubber kicks were good. Off the tee he was diabolical. 3 hashed kickoffs. No reason to smile at all
Lineouts… An abortion. Andrews has one job… And he couldn’t do that.
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 58) : that is the infuriating part, they honestly don’t care that were bad and lost
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 59) : never been a fan of him, 9 rucks today where he could try, but nope, spectator
@jdolivier (Comment 60) : they were….
Sounds like I did not miss much
@Bokhoring (Comment 63) : just a rinse and repeat from the currie cup worst of performances